The Long Island Rail Road canceled 20 afternoon and evening trains, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there are no plans to shut down the system because of the snow.

Shortly before 3 p.m., however, the railroad announced it was canceling the trains, including three on the Port Jefferson/Huntington branch, seven on the Babylon branch, eight on the Port Washington Branch and two on the Long Beach branch. The railroad said it is running only “limited service” east of Hicksville on the Port Jefferson branch.

The LIRR earlier added four afternoon trains to help commuters leaving work early. The railroad said that ridership overall was light Thursday — about 40 percent of a typical weekday.

“The LIRR cautions customers that weather conditions are continuing to evolve and therefore additional changes are possible,” the agency said in a statement. “The LIRR urges its customers to stay alert for train service updates.”

At an afternoon news conference in Melville, Veronique “Ronnie” Hakim, interim executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said “very low” ridership Thursday morning on the LIRR helped the agency’s response efforts.

However, delays continue to plague the railroad.

The LIRR announced just after 9 a.m. systemwide delays averaging 20 to 30 minutes “as a result of winter storm conditions.” In addition, four more trains were canceled — on top of the nine cancellations announced before the start of the morning rush.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the LIRR had said it was experiencing “systemwide delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes between Jamaica and Penn Station, and between Jamaica and Long Island City, as a result of winter storm conditions.”

Trains on several other branches were delayed by up to 25 minutes as they battled low visibility, slippery rail conditions and slower customer loading at some stations.

Although in recent years the railroad has adhered to a policy of completely suspending service if 10 or more inches of snow was expected to accumulate on tracks — the amount at which connectivity with the electrified third rail could be interrupted — the LIRR has recently loosened that policy. The railroad now says that train service on “some branches may be modified or suspended” if 10 or more inches falls.

Service also has been hampered by Wednesday morning’s train derailment in Jamaica. Tracks 7 and 8 at the busy station remain out of service, and LIRR officials said the snowstorm is slowing progress on the repairs and inspections that need to be completed to bring the two tracks back.

Meanwhile, LIRR station waiting rooms will remain open round-the-clock through Saturday afternoon for customers waiting for trains during cold and inclement weather, the railroad said in an alert.

Long Island’s bus providers were also impacted by the storm. Suffolk County Transit canceled all bus service Thursday ahead of the storm.

“We are hopeful to resume operations tomorrow, but that will be a decision we make as we go forward,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during a Thursday morning news conference in Commack.

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, announced it will shut down all regularly scheduled bus service beginning at 6 p.m. The agency had already shut down service on several routes earlier in the day, including on the N21, N23, N27, N28, N57, N47, N20 between the Great Neck and Hicksville LIRR stations, and on the N49 shuttles.

“Based on the road conditions, NICE anticipates returning to regular scheduled service for all routes Friday morning,” NICE said in a statement.

Suffolk County has also suspended its bus service, with plans to resume Friday.

NICE Bus warned that there also may be several out-of-service buses in situations where they must be towed. Other buses are hemmed in by stranded cars where the road has been rendered impassable, but none with passengers aboard, NICE said.

With Laura Figueroa