A nor’easter is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and mild to moderate flooding to Long Island, forecasters say.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The heaviest rainfall is expected between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
- Expect difficult driving conditions, especially for those in “high-profile vehicles” such as vans and trucks, as well as those driving on bridges and elevated roadways.
- Long Island may see 30 to 40 mph winds, with gusts up to 60 mph. A high wind warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.
- There’s a hurricane force wind warning in effect from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday for the waters off the South Shore.
- A coastal flood warning has been issued for Monday from 7 to 11 p.m., telling of widespread minor to moderate flooding, with some localized major flooding, along South Shore bays. Low-lying areas along the western Long Island Sound are looking at moderate coastal flooding, the warning said.
- There’s a flood watch for Nassau County from 1 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, telling of moderate flooding of streets and low-lying areas, which is possible if the higher amounts of rainfall is met.
- By 10:30 a.m., coastal flooding had already started along the Peconic waterfront in Riverhead, according to local police.
- In all, around 2 inches of rain is expected to fall, but up to 4 inches could fall in some spots.
- PSEG Long Island was working to restore power to customers affected by active outage events on Monday morning. A spokesman said the utility expects to bring in around 250 outside workers to help in any larger restoration.
- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned residents of Long Island and New York City to avoid unnecessary travel.
Sources: National Weather Service, News 12 Long Island meteorologists
