Dr. Henry Prince has delivered so many babies in his 40 years at North Shore University Hospital, he can barely remember them all.

But he says he’ll never forget delivering Dylan Tepfer on Dec. 29. That’s because Prince, 64, also delivered both of Dylan’s parents, Lisa and Scott Tepfer, of Dix Hills, early in his career at the hospital.

“It’s always exciting to deliver babies but this is particularly exciting,” Prince said Friday at the hospital in Manhasset.

Prince delivered Scott Tepfer 34 years ago at the hospital. Months later, he delivered Lisa, now 33.

Lisa Tepfer has long known Prince was the doctor who delivered her. She’s worked as a delivery room nurse for 10 years under Prince and checked the delivery logs shortly after joining the hospital’s staff, she said.

Dr. Henry Prince poses with Lisa and Scott Tepfer on Dec. 29, 2016, shortly after Dr. Prince delivered their son, Dylan, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. Dr. Prince also delivered both Lisa and husband Scott more than 30 years ago.

The real surprise came when Lisa began dating Scott Tepfer and met his parents about a month into their relationship in 2012.

“They asked me what I was doing for work,” Lisa Tepfer said. “I said I worked at North Shore Manhasset and they said, ‘Oh, Scott was born there.’ ”

Scott’s family told her Prince had delivered their son, and Lisa said she, too, had been delivered by Prince.

The couple married in October 2013. Prince was not able to deliver their first son Ryan, who turns 2 in February. But when Lisa Tepfer became pregnant again in 2016, choosing a doctor for the delivery was easy.

“When Lisa got pregnant, it was just an incredible opportunity to have this complete circle form,” Prince said.

The Tepfer family -- Lisa, baby Dylan, Ryan, nearly 2, and Scott -- with Dr. Henry Prince on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, during a news conference at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

Dylan was born healthy and happy at 9 a.m. Dec. 29 in North Shore University Hospital.

Prince, who said he began working at the hospital in 1977, is no stranger to unique deliveries. He made headlines in 1994 when he picked up a patient in labor during an ice storm and brought her to the hospital. He’s also delivered a few babies to mothers that he delivered, but the Tepfers’ case was a first.

“The chance of delivering two people who eventually stay in the same area and get married and then come and deliver at the same hospital with the same physician is incredibly rare,” he said. “It might happen in smaller communities that are much more isolated, but in a very mobile community such as Long Island, I think it’s very rare.”

Scott Tepfer said the connections wowed him, along with the joy of becoming a parent again.

“Everything is just beyond belief,” he said. “It’s an incredible bond.”

Asked if Prince would be deliver a child for Dylan as well, the Tepfers laughed.

“They may have to wheel me in, but I’ll be there,” Prince said.