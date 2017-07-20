Just four days into their new assignments as neighborhood coordination officers in Queens, two NYPD cops rescued a woman and her 2-year-old grandson from a house fire, officials said.

Officers Brian Coffey of Rockville Centre and John Maderik of Bellerose, Queens, were on patrol in the 106th Precinct when a man ran up and stopped their car, telling them a house was on fire.

Coffey and Maderik, whose jobs are part of a new initiative to have police handle problems in their assigned precincts, rushed to 111-44 112th St. in South Ozone Park and found a two-story building belching smoke and flames.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out of the front and roof,” Maderik, a 30-year veteran, told reporters in a telephone interview.

Maderik said he and Coffey, who has been on the force 16 years, entered the building and ran upstairs to an apartment, where they escorted Vicenta Gutierrez, 56, and her grandson Jayden to safety.

The officers then kicked open the door to the first-floor apartment, where the fire had apparently started. There were no other people in the building, Maderik said.

Gutierrez and her grandson were not injured, he said.

The first floor was fully engaged in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause wasn’t immediately determined.