To applause, cheers and warm wishes from his fellow officers, NYPD cop Hart Nguyen was discharged from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon, just one day after he was shot and wounded by an apparently suicidal man in Brooklyn late Thursday.

Nguyen was wounded in the right forearm and was spared possibly fatal injury by his protective vest that absorbed some of the shots fired by Andy Soodkea who was hiding in a room inside the home where he lived with his parent, police said. Nguyen, 30, joined the force in 2015 and lives in Brooklyn,

“This young man was saved by his vest, it made all of the difference here,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday night at the hospital.

Nguyen walked out of the hospital about 4 p.m. and assisted by fellow officers into a black police van for the ride to his home.

Nguyen and his partner went to the apartment at 149 Ridgewood Ave. in Cypress Hills around 4:35 p.m. after police got a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed man at the location. Police entered the two-story building thinking the Soodkea wasn’t dangerous but he fired at the officers numerous times as they approached a rear bedroom.

Officers didn’t return fire and Soodkea was later found dead from a self-inflicted wound to his head, police said. Investigators found two handguns as well as ammunition near his body.

Nguyen, who is assigned to the nearby 75th Precinct, is married and has a son. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill on Thursday said that while the injuries to Nguyen weren’t life threatening his recovery was “going to take a while.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The shooting of Nguyen came just five weeks after shots killed Officer Miosotis Familia, 48, as she sat in a police van in the Bronx. Her killer, an emotionally disturbed man named Alexander Bonds, was shot dead by other officers as he ran from the scene.