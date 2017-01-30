New York City police said special attention is being paid to mosques and houses of worship after six people were shot to death and at least eight others wounded Sunday night at a mosque in Quebec.

NYPD officers assigned to the Critical Response Command, an anti-terrorism unit, will have their work hours extended and be assigned to “certain mosque locations,” the NYPD said late Sunday.

“NYPD is providing additional protection for mosques in the city. All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

“Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together,” de Blasio said in another tweet.

The Nassau County and Suffolk County police departments had no immediate comment.

More than 50 people were at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the time of Sunday’s attack, police said.

Two suspects were arrested and police said they don’t believe there are other suspects.

They didn’t release the names of the two, and didn’t immediately comment on a motive.