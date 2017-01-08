President Barack Obama has asked President-elect Donald Trump to have confidence in assessments from the nation’s intelligence officials, the outgoing Democratic leader said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“What I’ve said to him is that there are going to be times where you’ve got raw intelligence that comes in and in my experience, over eight years, the intelligence community is pretty good about saying, ‘Look, we can’t say for certain what this means,’ ” Obama said in an exit interview that aired Sunday. “But there are going to be times where the only way you can make a good decision is if you have confidence that the process is working.”

Obama told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, “... The people that you put in charge are giving you their very best assessments.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told “Fox News Sunday” that the president-elect accepts Russia’s role.

“He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign,” Priebus said while adding that the Democratic National Committee — a main target of the cybercrimes — was “a sitting duck.”

Trump was briefed last Friday at Trump Tower by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey on hacking efforts by the Russian government.

The intelligence agencies formally alleged Friday that Russian federation leader Vladimir Putin order the cyberattack and sought to meddle in the U.S. elections in favor of Trump over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, according to an unclassified version of a report delivered to the president-elect.

Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s email account also was hacked.

Fox News host Chris Wallace pressed Priebus, currently the chairman of the Republican National Committee, on whether he places more blame on Russia or the Democratic Party.

“The primary actor is the foreign entity that’s perpetrating the crime to begin with,” Priebus said.

Trump over the weekend also said the Democrats made themselves vulnerable to hacking and said Russia’s interference did not deliver his victory.

“Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!” he tweeted. “Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed.”

Obama and Trump, the Republican real estate mogul who will be inaugurated in two weeks, have had “cordial” conversations over recent weeks where Obama said he has tried to discuss the difference between campaigning and governing.

The president in the exit interview with ABC News also spoke about the Republican Party’s plans to dismantling his signature Affordable Care Act health insurance plan.

“When it comes to health care, the gains that we made are out there,” Obama said, citing 20 million additional Americans who now have health insurance.

Trump has called for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, frequenting citing Arizona’s 116 percent premium increase this year. Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), said Republicans haven’t presented a viable replacement.

“Don’t undo things just because I did them,” Obama said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that senators seek to immediately repeal Obamacare and a replacement will come “very rapidly.”