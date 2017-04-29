Subscribe
    Barney Loughlin dies; longtime Sayville vineyard owner was 91

    Barney Loughlin, owner of Loughlin Vineyards, died Saturday,

    Barney Loughlin, owner of Loughlin Vineyards, died Saturday, April 29, 2017. He is shown standing by the bar inside his tasting room in Sayville on June 7, 2013. (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Barney Loughlin, longtime owner of Loughlin Vineyard in Sayville, died Saturday morning of heart failure, his family said. He was 91.

    “Barney passed away peacefully this morning,” a post on the vineyard’s official Facebook page stated. “We know that he loved and cherished all of you and the memories that were made at the vineyard. He’ll make another vineyard in heaven.”

