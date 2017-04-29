Barney Loughlin, longtime owner of Loughlin Vineyard in Sayville, died Saturday morning of heart failure, his family said. He was 91.
“Barney passed away peacefully this morning,” a post on the vineyard’s official Facebook page stated. “We know that he loved and cherished all of you and the memories that were made at the vineyard. He’ll make another vineyard in heaven.”
The Facebook...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.