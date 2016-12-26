William “Brian” Williams, a newsman who spent 24 years of a 41-year-long journalism career at Newsday — including being part of a team that won a staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 1996 TWA Flight 800 crash off the Long Island coast — died Dec. 1 after a three-month-long illness, family members said. He was 82.

Williams died at the Altercare of Western Reserve Rehabilitation facility in Stow, Ohio, a day after being transferred from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Western Reserve Hospital. He was being treated for a disorder of the esophagus, his wife, Terry Considine Williams, of Hudson, Ohio, said.

Williams was born in September 1934, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He grew up in a region of the state known as the Western Slope before attending Fort Collins High School, from which he graduated in 1952. He received a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1956 from the University of Colorado.

After college, he worked at the Lake County News Herald in Willoughby, Ohio, in 1958 as a wire editor and later became a reporter covering the county courthouse.

He was known early in his career as Bill Williams, but his wife said that changed after he joined The Plain Dealer of Cleveland in 1960, when a city editor became fed up with the multitude of “Bills” in the newsroom.

She said the editor asked the young reporter his middle name and then declared: “Well, now you’re ‘Brian Williams.’ If that complicates your personal life, I’m sorry, but it helps mine.”

The byline stuck through a storied career spanning more than four decades and four newspapers. Williams covered murder trials and organized crime; he was a city editor, a copy editor and news editor, among many other roles in the industry.

He started at Newsday in 1974 as a copy editor. He became assistant Nassau County editor and later an editor and writer for the Viewpoints section. He also worked for Newsday’s Queens edition when it launched in 1978.

Before Newsday, he worked at the San Diego Union from 1971 to 1974 as a copy editor and then day city editor.

He spent 11 years at The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s largest morning daily. He was the paper’s first suburban politics writer, then suburban editor, in charge of 11 full-time reporters and 70 part-time correspondents.

In that role, he wrote a popular column called “Crabgrass,” known for Williams’ insightful writing style and unique takes on community gripes and issues.

In the late 1960s, Williams forged an unusual partnership among newspapers competing across the country to cover organized crime at a time when the U.S. Department of Justice had set up special task forces in 21 cities focused on La Cosa Nostra.

Williams wrote to 27 papers in those cities, proposing a loose information-sharing partnership, and the effort paid off: Thirteen papers, including The New York Times, the New York Daily News and the Chicago Daily News, joined the cooperative. The result was important coverage of an issue that was otherwise nearly impenetrable, Considine Williams said.

Williams first met his wife in 1962 in The Plain Dealer newsroom, approaching her with armfuls of fresh produce when she was on a deadline.

“He had cucumbers, corn, tomatoes. . . . He said, ‘I thought you would enjoy these,’ ” Considine Williams recalled. “I said, ‘Are you looking for a dinner invitation?’ ”

She said an editor interrupted them, saying, “She’ll give you an answer another time,” before she could catch Williams’ name.

They reconnected a month later, and married in October 1963, though neither could remember when he proposed, Considine Williams said.

After college, Williams took advanced courses in public relations and advertising copy writing at Columbia University School of General Studies, though did not complete a graduate degree.

He enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1957. He served six months of active duty attending the Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird, Maryland, and was honorably discharged in 1963.

In addition to his wife, Williams is survived by his daughter, Katy Williams, also of Hudson; and his sister, Mary Williams, of Napa Valley, California.