John R. Moore, a longtime educator and award-winning coach in the Roslyn school district who also was a World War II veteran, died Aug. 30 at home of natural causes. The Plainview resident was 89.

His son, Sean Moore of Plainview, described him as an “engaging person with a big heart” whose greatest joy was his six grandchildren.

“His hobby was actively supporting his grandchildren in everything they did and giving care packages to his family,” his son said.

Known as “Pop” to his grandkids, “he would always do something special for his family, friends or someone in need,” Moore said.

Born in Ogdensburg, New York, John R. Moore received a bachelor’s degree in education from Ithaca College and a master’s degree in education from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. He had met his wife of 65 years, Gladys, when both were students at Ithaca. The couple lived in upstate New York before eventually settling in Plainview, where they raised three children, his son said.

Moore started teaching physical education at Harbor Hill elementary school in the Roslyn district in 1952, retiring from this position in 1983, according to his son.

He coached baseball, softball, basketball and soccer at Roslyn High School and successfully coached the 1978 and 1980 Roslyn Varsity Men’s soccer team to the New York State championship.

He also had been recognized for his efforts to expand soccer on Long Island and his impact on student-athletes in the region, his son said.

After retiring, Moore, who served in the Pacific theater in the Navy during World War II, supported many area charities, especially those that served veterans, his son said.

In addition, he volunteered for the Lighthouse Guild, which serves the visually impaired, and the American Red Cross.

“It is really just who he was,” Sean Moore said. “Throughout his life, he did for others — whether it was teaching and helping students and student athletes or with his family … and in retirement, he looked to ... help.”

In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by children Holly Wilder of Plainview and Kerry Moore of Melbourne, Florida.

Visitation is on Friday at Arthur F. White Funeral Home in Bethpage.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, 220 Central Ave., Bethpage.