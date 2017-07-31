CINCINNATI — Lee May, an All-Star slugger who put up 100-RBI seasons for three teams, has died. He was 74.

The Cincinnati Reds said Sunday that May died over the weekend. He was a member of the team’s Hall of Fame and lived in the area. The Reds didn’t provide additional details on his death.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Known for wagging his bat before taking meaty cuts, May hit 354 homers with 1,244 RBIs in 18 years. He drove in more than 100 runs in a season for the Reds, Houston and Baltimore. He finished with Kansas City in 1982.

May starred for the Reds in the 1970 World Series, going 7 for 18 (.389) with two homers and eight RBIs in a five-game loss to Baltimore. He was a three-time All-Star first baseman.

Born in Alabama, he was nicknamed “The Big Bopper from Birmingham” while playing for Cincinnati. May was enshrined in the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006.