Luis A. Palermo Jr., a decorated Nassau County police officer who rushed to lower Manhattan to help search-and-rescue efforts at the ruins of the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks, died Monday from a 9/11-related illness, authorities said. He was 49.
Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Palermo was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago. The cause of death was acute...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.