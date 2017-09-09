Subscribe
    Luis Palermo Jr., Nassau officer and 9/11 first responder, dies

    Luis A. Palermo Jr., a decorated Nassau County

    Luis A. Palermo Jr., a decorated Nassau County police officer who rushed to help at the World Trade Center, died Sept. 4, 2017, from a 9/11-related illness, authorities said. He was 49. Here, he holds Brody, the son of Eric Reinhold, Palermo's longtime patrol partner and friend, on the day he was born three years ago at NYU Winthrop Hospital. (Credit: Palermo family)

    Luis A. Palermo Jr., a decorated Nassau County police officer who rushed to lower Manhattan to help search-and-rescue efforts at the ruins of the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks, died Monday from a 9/11-related illness, authorities said. He was 49.

    Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Palermo was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago. The cause of death was acute...

