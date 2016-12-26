Scott Martella, a 29-year-old Northport resident and communications director for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, was among the six victims killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (Credit: Twitter)
As we close out another year, let's remember some of the Long Islanders we lost in 2016.
From influential politicians, businessmen and researchers to police officers, entertainers and even some young people whose lives were cut short, here are 50 notable residents who died during the last year....
As we close out another year, let's remember some of the Long Islanders we lost in 2016.
From influential politicians, businessmen and researchers to police officers, entertainers and even some young people whose lives were cut short, here are 50 notable residents who died during the last year.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.