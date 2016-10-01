Folk singer, songwriter and radio host Oscar Brand, known for his extensive folk discography and long-running New York radio show “Folksong Festival,” died Friday at his home in Great Neck. He was 96.

Brand died of complications from pneumonia, his family said.

Brand was known as a prolific songwriter, producing nearly 100 albums over the course of his life.

Brand’s “Folksong Festival,” which ran for more than 70 years, was the longest-running weekly radio program in American history, and was commemorated in The Guinness Book of World Records in 2005.

Brand began broadcasting on WNYC in 1945 after leaving the Army, according to his personal website. Some of the show’s landmark moments included Bob Dylan’s first solo New York radio show and one of the earliest performances from Arlo Guthrie playing “Alice’s Restaurant.”

“Every folk singer who came to New York wanted to be on Oscar’s program,” folk singer Jean Ritchie told Newsday in 2005.

Ritchie said Brand discovered her at a city settlement party soon after she arrived from Kentucky and she became a regular on the show. Brand made a habit of spotlighting lesser-known talent and he even “lent money to the poor ones,” Ritchie said.

Brand was born Feb. 7, 1920, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. His family made frequent trips to the United States to see doctors for young Oscar, who was born missing a muscle in one leg. A year later, the family relocated to Brooklyn where Brand went on to study psychology at Brooklyn College.

Brand told Newsday in 2005 that he fought to become a psychologist with the Army, overcoming his missing muscle and nearsightedness, only to leave after discovering “I didn’t want to be a psychologist.”

He showed up on the steps of the WNYC studios, guitar in hand, in December 1945 and the rest is history. Brand began to host the show and play music for the station, work that was entirely volunteered. He began to release albums in 1948, according to his website.

Oscar Brand stands near a painting of himself at his home in Great Neck on June 1, 2005. Photo Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile Oscar Brand stands near a painting of himself at his home in Great Neck on June 1, 2005. Photo Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile

Over the course of his career, Brand worked across a variety of media. He earned Peabody, Ohio State, Edison and Emmy Awards and wrote songs for Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Belafonte, the Smothers Brothers, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

In his personal life, Brand was always a committed parent at home in Great Neck, his son James Brand said. Brand had three children from a previous marriage and one with his second wife Karen Brand, whom he married in 1970.

“As kind of important as he was, he always considered his first priority his kids and his family,” said James Brand, of Atlanta. “It certainly was not lost on any one of the four of us. He always made the four of us feel like we were most important things in his life.”

He took pride in making sure his children stayed close as they grew older, and each child picked up a little bit of their father’s talents, said James Brand, who performed for years as a comedian and magician in Las Vegas and Georgia.

Oscar Brand always had a lot of energy, and his presence alone could light up a room, his son said.

Brand is survived by his wife and four children, Jeannie DeRienzo of Chevy Chase, Maryland; Eric Brand of Passaic, New Jersey; James Brand of Atlanta; and Jordan Brand of Oakland, California.