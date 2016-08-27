But some LI connections with notable folks are much more obscure or fleeting. Here are some you might not know about.

Chris Jericho (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) WWE superstar Chris Jericho -- son of former New York Rangers player Ted Irvine -- lived in Manhasset until he was 4. Jericho considers himself a native son of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, where he spent his formative years. But he was "billed" as being from Manhasset at one point in his WWE career when head honcho Vince McMahon was for whatever reason averse to saying his wrestlers were from Canada.

Diane Farr (Credit: Getty Image) (Credit: Getty Image) Actress and producer Diane Farr's penchant for drama has local roots. Farr, best known for her TV roles as Meagan Reeves in "Numb3rs" and Laura Reeves in "Rescue Me," got her bachelor's degree in drama from Stony Brook University.

Paul Newman (Credit: John Kobal Foundation / Newscom) (Credit: John Kobal Foundation / Newscom) The late actor, businessman, philanthropist and race car driver Paul Newman, shown here in 1958, spent time as a Long Island resident. He was born in Ohio and died in Connecticut, but in between Newman spent a number of years living in Great Neck. He also co-starred in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," which was filmed in Muttontown.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

John Rzeznik (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Original Goo Goo Dolls frontman and rock guitarist John Rzeznik may have been born in upstate Buffalo, but the charming North Shore briefly won him over. Rzeznik lived part of the early 2000s in a Sea Cliff Victorian house. He sold his four-bedroom home in 2012, asking $1.199 million, saying his schedule didn't leave him much time for Long Island. One of his favorite parts of the house was a rocking chair on the front porch.

Michael Crichton (Credit: Getty Images / Keith Bedford) (Credit: Getty Images / Keith Bedford) Late novelist Michael Crichton may not have been born on Long Island, but the late author of "Jurassic Park," "The Andromeda Strain," and the television series "ER" had local roots. Crichton was born in Chicago and spent his childhood in Roslyn where his family moved after World War II.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Actor James Caan is not from Long Island, but has an offbeat, circular connection. He is well-known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the iconic 1972 motion picture "The Godfather," and his bloody assassination scene was filmed on an abandoned runway at Mitchel Field in Garden City, a space that is now part of Nassau Community College. The location may have been familiar to Caan as he had once been a student at nearby Hofstra University in Hempstead -- where he was a classmate of Great Neck North High School graduate and "Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola.

Buy photo (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) If you went to Stony Brook University in the mid-1960s and studied English, you might remember a female classmate named Josephina Occhiuto -- and if you attended Lindenhurst High School in the late '60s and early '70s, you might remember Mrs. Behar, the English teacher. However, other people who didn't attend either SBU or LHS may recognize the woman as Brooklyn native Joy Behar, who went on to become a successful stand-up comedian and a host of the ABC network show, "The View."

F. Scott Fitzgerald (Credit: AP / Carl Van Vechten) (Credit: AP / Carl Van Vechten) The author of "The Great Gatsby" was born in Minnesota, but his Long Island-based novel was actually inspired by his time spent in Great Neck when he wrote the tale of Jay Gatsby, which was published in 1925.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

The Marx Brothers (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The Marx Brothers' upbringing was split between Manhattan and Chicago. But according to www.marx-brothers.org, Groucho Marx' first home was in Great Neck, and Chico lived in Great Neck Estates before the brothers moved to Hollywood.

Billy Idol (Credit: Getty Images / Imeh Akpanudosen) (Credit: Getty Images / Imeh Akpanudosen) Brit rocker Billy Idol spent most of the first four years of his life in Patchogue before his parents moved back to England. "I remember surfing with car tires on the Atlantic breakers," Idol said in his book, "Dancing With Myself."

Rodney Dangerfield (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Late comedian and actor Rodney Dangerfield, born Jacob Cohen in 1921, spent his early years in Babylon before moving around, eventually graduating from Richmond Hill High School in Queens.

John Quincy Adams (Credit: Library of Congress) (Credit: Library of Congress) The sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, bought a home in Deer Park in 1835 and spent many summers there until his death in 1848. John Quincy Adams Elementary, named for him, opened in 1964 on Old Country Road in Deer Park.

Method Man (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Musician and actor Clifford Smith -- better known as Method Man -- spent part of his childhood in Hempstead before Staten Island became his home.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Howard Dean (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya) (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya) Political commentator Howard Dean, a former governor of Vermont (1991-2003) and former chair of the Democratic National Committee (2005-09) grew up in East Hampton, although he attended a private boarding school in Rhode Island.

John Williams (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) American composer and conductor John Williams, who scored films like "Star Wars," "Superman," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jaws," was born in Floral Park before moving to Los Angeles as a teenager.

Perry Farrell (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) Perry Farrell, lead singer of rock band Jane's Addiction and creator of the Lollapalooza music festival, was born Peretz Bernstein in 1959. Originally from Queens, he also spent part of his childhood in Woodmere before his family moved to Miami.

Sid Caesar (Credit: AP / Joe Caneva) (Credit: AP / Joe Caneva) The late comedian and actor Sid Caesar lived in Great Neck for about 10 years during the 1950s and 1960s.

Everlast (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe) Musician and rapper Erik Schrody -- better known as Everlast -- has had a career as an alternative rock singer ("What It's Like"), which was preceded by years as the frontman for hip-hop act House of Pain ("Jump Around"). Erik grew up in Los Angeles, but was born in Valley Stream.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE