Nassau police are investigating the burglary of an Oceanside bagel store Tuesday.
Fourth Squad detectives responded to a 911 call for an alarm at Bagel Boss at 405 Merrick Road at 1:43 a.m.
They discovered a rock had been thrown through the front door and the cash register had been smashed. Police said an undetermined amount of cash was missing.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the crime contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
