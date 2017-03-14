A convenience store in Shirley had to close after its roof was damaged in Tuesday’s storm, Mastic Beach fire officials said.
There was extensive damage in the rear of the 7-Eleven store at 1481 William Floyd Pkwy., Fire Chief Carlo Grover said.
Grover said powerful winds and a weakening structure inside the store contributed to the collapse.
“The wind didn’t help the situation at all,” he said.
Grover said he’s unsure when the 7-Eleven will be allowed to reopen. Brookhaven Town building officials will inspect the store, he said.
