An attorney for the owner of properties in Holtsville where an anonymous tipster said illegal dumping occurred met with Brookhaven Town officials Monday and has given permission for a geologist to visit the site and take samples if necessary.

The owner has also agreed to put up fencing to ensure that debris from piles of sand on a vacant lot he owns does not get blown onto neighboring town property.

“We are going to cooperate with the town fully,” said Larry R. Davis, a Patchogue attorney representing Manuel Esteves, who also owned and sold two sites with houses along Blue Point Road adjacent to the vacant buildable parcel, which is up for sale.

Brookhaven issued a stop-work order at the vacant lot May 1 after after an anonymous email prompted a visit to the site, just off the Long Island Expressway.

That email was sent to local officials and media outlets describing a broad scheme to grind up construction and demolition debris in Bay Shore and dump it in Cutchogue and Holtsville.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has also been to the Holtsville site and is investigating the other two locations mentioned in that April 29 email, the agency said.

The anonymous email cited an industrial parcel along Harrison Avenue in Bay Shore, which was also investigated by Islip Town fire marshals. “We found no evidence of dumping or hazardous materials and will be contacting DEC for further review,” town spokeswoman Caroline Smith said.

A parcel on Cox Lane in Cutchogue was not identified sufficiently for Southold Town officials to investigate, supervisor Scott Russell said.