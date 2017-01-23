Several state parks on Long Island are closed Monday in anticipation of a nor’easter packing strong winds, officials said.
Closed are Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Belmont Lake, Bethpage, Caumsett, Cold Spring Harbor, Connetquot River, Hecksher, Hempstead Lake, Montauk four-wheel drive beach access areas, Napeague River, Planting Fields Arboretum, Sunken Meadow, Trail View, Valley Stream and Wildwood. The clubhouse at Bethpage is open, as are the stables at Caumsett.
The closings remain in effect until further notice, according to the website of the Long Island regional office of the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
