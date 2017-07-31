Three state parks on Long Island have been added to the total of 10 properties that now feature Taste NY concessions as part of an effort to promote New York-made food and beverages.

Included are the Sunken Meadow, Bethpage and Robert Moses state parks, which join three other new additions — Olana State Historic Site, Saratoga Spa and Bear Mountain state parks upstate.

Last summer, Taste NY launched its offerings at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island and Letchworth, Niagra Falls and Watkins Glen state parks in western New York and the Finger Lakes where a total of nearly $3 million in sales was made, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The release said the 10 state parks draw nearly 30 million visitors annually.

“We’re excited to expand Taste NY to additional locations this summer and continue building on the great momentum we have been able to accomplish through our producers,” state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Bali said in the release. “We look forward to making it easier for visitors to find the very best New York products in the parks and across the State through the park guides, website and I Love NY app.”

State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey said officials are “thrilled” to expand the Taste NY offerings within the state park system.

“Taste NY farm-based foods offer yet another exciting experience visitors can only enjoy in New York State,” Harvey said.

The Taste NY initiative, overseen by Agriculture and Markets, is available at nearly 60 New York locations and one in Puerto Rico. It was launched by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2013 to promote New York’s food and beverage industries and reported sales of $4.5 million in 2015 and more than $13.1 million last year.

All of the Taste NY locations are listed at taste.ny.gov and on the I Love New York app.