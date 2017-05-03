Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 65° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Long Island

    Oyster Bay principal kisses dragon, tells tale

    Updated
    By  rachel.weiss@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Tami McElwee, principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Tami McElwee, principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Oyster Bay, kissed a bearded dragon in front of her students during an assembly on Friday, April 21, 2017. She completed the wacky challenge at their behest as a reward for all the reading they did during the month. (Credit: Tom Gould)

    Tami McElwee, principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Oyster Bay, has always been an animal lover. Her family has two dogs, a rabbit and a pond of fish in their backyard.

    Still, nothing could have prepared her from coming face-to-face with a bearded dragon -- and puckering up -- on April 21.

    Pick a Reading Partner, or PARP, is a statewide program that the school participates...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Smithtown Town Supervisor Patrick Vecchio at Town Hall In office since ’78, Smithtown’s Vecchio to run again Four people were reportedly in custody on Wednesday, Cops: Two arrested after home invasion On Cinco de Mayo, mariachi bands will serenade Mariachi band entertains at LI Mexican eatery