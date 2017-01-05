Oyster Bay’s unionized workforce voted to approve a new five-year contract with the town on Wednesday.
The revised contract adds a fifth year...
The revised contract adds a fifth year and a promise to privatize services provided by union members. It will also cut salaries by 2 percent for two years before returning to 2016 levels in the third year. Employees will get yearly raises of a minimum of 1.9 percent in the final two years.
