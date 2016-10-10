Limited train service on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches of the Long Island Rail Road is resuming in time for the Monday morning commute after a derailment over the weekend, authorities said.
LIRR crews have restored train service to one of two Main Line tracks damaged after a Saturday night derailment in New Hyde Park that injured 33, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement early Monday.
Because only one track is restored, the LIRR is urging customers to consider using the Babylon, Hempstead, Port Washington and Montauk branches as alternatives.StoryCuomo: Limited LIRR service for Monday rush hour
Those using the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay lines can anticipate potential delays of 20 to 30 minutes and increased crowding, the rail service said.
The LIRR has canceled 14 westbound trains as a result of the derailment, which Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said likely occurred because of a mistake by a crew member on an LIRR maintenance train.
The maintenance train sideswiped a Huntington-bound passenger train just after 9 p.m. Saturday, knocking its first three cars off the south track and injuring 26 passengers and seven LIRR employees, officials said.
