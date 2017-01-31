It’s all about the confessions.

That was the message Tuesday from a prosecutor to jurors in the retrial of Pedro Hernandez for allegedly killing Etan Patz, as she played bits of Hernandez’s recorded confessions over and over, and peppered her closing with admissions he made to a prayer group, a friend and an ex-wife.

“This guy keeps confessing and confessing and confessing,” said prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, dismissing defense claims that Hernandez hallucinated his guilt due to a mental disorder. “He’s got a then and now problem. He confessed then, and he’s confessing now. It’s hard to explain away 30 years of confessions.”

Hernandez, 55, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, was a clerk in a SoHo neighborhood bodega next to the bus stop where 6-year-old Etan was headed when he disappeared in 1979. He emerged as a suspect in 2012 when a relative tipped police, and he confessed on videotape after a lengthy interrogation.

He told police, and repeated in later statements to psychiatric experts, that he had lured the boy into the basement of the bodega, strangled him to death, put the body in a produce box and lugged it to a trash bin. He never gave a motive, but prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault Etan.

The two-pronged defense strategy has been to blame another suspect in the case, and to claim Hernandez’s confession stemmed from a mental problem — schizotypal personality disorder. The first trial in 2015 ended with a hung jury, and the Manhattan Supreme Court retrial is expected to go to the jury on Wednesday.

In addition to hammering on Hernandez’s multiple incriminating statements, Illuzzi-Orbon made emotional appeals to the jury — referring to Etan as a “little peanut” desperate to become “a big boy,” and using his parents’ grief to remind the panel of the role the case played in national awareness of child abductions.

“People became starkly aware that evil lurks around the corner,” she said. “Our way of life after Etan was sadder, more cynical. But Etan … by his death saved many other children from a similar fate.”

But she urged jurors not to be swayed by sympathy for the family.

“It is not sympathy that needs to be evoked here,” she said. “It is truth.”

A lawyer for Hernandez summed up on Monday. The prosecution’s closing argument resumes in the afternoon.