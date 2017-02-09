Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 4 Weather 31° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Long Island

    Photos of Long Island in the 1960s

    After a snowstorm, on Feb. 5, 1961, disabled
    Caption

    After a snowstorm, on Feb. 5, 1961, disabled cars cut off a ramp from the Long Island Expressway to the Northern State Parkway. Police estimated that at least 5,000 cars were abandoned on Long Island, and at the height of the storm 40,000 people were without heat or electricity. (Credit: Newsday / Harvey Weber)

    1 of 76 Buy photo

    More Photos

    Places we loved on Long Island Fall scenes on Long Island See who got hired, promoted on Long Island 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years 125 unforgettable photos of LI homecomings 2016 Peek inside LI's most lavish homes See who's been getting married on LI 11 signs you're having a lucky day on LI
    Upload Photo

    February 9, 2017 10:05 AM

    A look back at the Island in the 1960s.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE