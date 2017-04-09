Long Island polar plunges through the years: Frozen faces
Taking a dip in the ocean isn't just a summer pastime anymore. During the fall and winter, hundreds of Long Islanders shed their winter coats and strip down into bathing suits and, sometimes, wacky costumes to brave frigid waters for a good cause during polar plunge season. With water dipping to near-freezing temperatures at times, it's not a surprise to see shocked reactions. Take a look at these polar plunge frozen faces through the years, and send your photos from past plunges or the 2016-17 polar plunge season to josh.stewart@newsday.com.
