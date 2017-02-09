Many Long Island motorists heeded calls to stay off the roads during Thursday’s snowstorm.

Some of those who didn’t? They got stuck.

Dozens of drivers became stranded as the rapidly falling snow coupled with limited visibility made it difficult to see where plows had been and where other vehicles had made tire tracks. Snow piled up so quickly — faster than plows could get to it — that drivers looking to exit highways slammed right into embankments where they expected a somewhat cleared path.

As of 11 a.m., Suffolk County police officers had helped 51 stranded motorists dislodge their vehicles stuck in the snow, said police Commissioner Timothy Sini.

“But that number is probably significantly up since then,” Sini said in a phone interview around 12:45 p.m.

“The roads are bad and people should stay off the roads,” Sini said. “We’re finding a lot of folks stranded on exit ramps. While a lot of the roads are plowed effectively, the exit ramps and side roads are not.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

From 5 a.m. until about noon, Suffolk police received emergency calls for 56 vehicle crashes. At the time of the phone interview, Sini said police officers were responding to 12 active accidents across Suffolk.

Sini thanked those Suffolk residents who heeded the warnings and stayed off the roads. Due to the lower volume of cars, the call volume and number of accidents were not above average, he said.

“But even with most motorists off the roads, we’re still getting all these calls,” Sini said. “Which means most of the people who are on the roads are generating a lot of calls for help.”

Each precinct in the department has deployed Humvees and other heavy trucks to find and help motorists. “We’re out in full force helping those who are stranded,” Sini said.

Eastern Suffolk is “certainly worse” than western Suffolk, Sini said, “likely because the snow is a little heavier out east and it takes plows longer to get out there.”

“This is a heavy storm,” Sini said. “When you combine the winds, sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, these are blizzard-like conditions and it’s dangerous for motorists.”

Still, “things are under control,” Sini said.

Nassau County police received calls for 39 auto accidents on roadways from 2 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m., said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, commanding officer of the department’s public information office.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

One of the largest accidents occurred on the westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 36 around 9 a.m. where a jackknifed tractor trailer was involved in a collision with nine other vehicles, LeBrun said. The crash closed the expressway for several exits but it was reopened before noon.

The department has Humvee and high-clearance vehicles out on the roads assisting stranded motorists, LeBrun said.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the department received 347 calls for service, which can include for vehicles stuck in snow, lack of heat or electricity in a home, or crimes, LeBrun said. Due to the high number of emergency calls, LeBrun did not immediately have a concise figure of how many of those calls were specifically for stranded motorists.

Another 57 emergency calls were made for “aided cases,” in which people had to be taken to the hospital via ambulances, LeBrun said. There were no reports of emergency vehicles becoming stuck due to snow conditions, he said.