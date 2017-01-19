Trump’s fast-forward button

The Donald Trump administration won’t be a full house when it begins Friday. He has named only 28 of the 690 people for jobs requiring Senate confirmation, according to The Washington Post and Partnership for Public Service.

Dozens of players remain to be named later for critical positions across key foreign policy and defense agencies, says Politico, raising worry about the nation’s ability to handle a sudden crisis.

But that hasn’t stopped the president-elect from taking the long view. He told The Washington Post that he has already picked a slogan for a re-election bid in 2020.

“Are you ready?” he said. “ ‘Keep America Great’ exclamation point.”

He paused the interview to instruct a lawyer to “trademark and register” the slogan — both with and without the punctuation mark.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump also told a yarn about how he came up with “Make America Great Again” after Mitt Romney lost in 2012. Actually, CNN noted, he already had been using the slogan for almost a year.

The take-away: House of landlords

Trump has brought fellow New York real estate titans inside his presidential tent, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Developer Richard LeFrak will head up a new council to monitor spending on the president-elect’s proposed $1 trillion plan for improving U.S. infrastructure. Steven Roth of Vornado Realty will work alongside him. And son-in-law Jared Kushner, going to the White House as a senior adviser, is a real estate mogul in his own right.

Standing the heat

Scott Pruitt, Trump’s nominee for EPA administrator, said at his confirmation hearing that “I do not believe climate change is a hoax,” but said the impact of human activity is still hazy, Newsday’s Tom Brune reports.

Pruitt, Oklahoma’s attorney general, appeared before the Senate on the same day two federal agencies said that 2016 was the hottest year on record.

Democrats grilled Pruitt repeatedly about his EPA lawsuits, his ties to the energy and other industries, and campaign contributions Pruitt received from oil interests.

Fights ahead on school funds

Education analysts predict the Trump administration will push for expanded school choice, taxpayer-funded vouchers and more funding for charter schools, setting the stage for high-profile battles with public school advocates and teacher unions, Newsday’s Scott Eidler reports.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Long Island administrators said they are worried that Trump’s proposals could result in less funding for the region’s school systems.

Follow the rubles

The FBI and five other agencies have collaborated for months on an investigation into Russian attempts to influence the election, including whether money from the Kremlin covertly aided Trump, McClatchy news reports.

Sources told McClatchy that one question is whether a system for routinely paying thousands of Russian-American pensioners may have been used to funnel cash, directly or through intermediaries, to hackers.

Europe: Don’t forget about us

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Worried about the future of their alliances with the United States, European leaders are scrambling to get face time with Trump before he can meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Associated Press reports.

During his campaign and in recent interviews, Trump has questioned the worth of NATO and the European Union, while praising Putin, who is seen by countries to his west as a growing threat.

What else is happening