Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that 10 state troopers will immediately be deployed to 10 Suffolk schools for gang prevention.

On the first anniversary of the murders of Brentwood teens Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, by suspected MS-13 members, Cuomo said the officers would educate teachers and students on early signs of gang activity.

“In this multipronged attack, the breeding ground is the school,” Cuomo said at Central Islip High School with a dozen local police, elected and school officials.

“I want MS-13 to know the pressure is not going to ease. The pressure and the resources are going to grow,” Cuomo said.

The gang prevention officers are in addition to additional troopers patrolling parks and neighborhoods in Suffolk.

Cuomo was joined by top local and state officials, including Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) and Assemb. Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood).

Suffolk police have made 270 arrests of 190 suspected MS-13 gang members since Sept. 13, 2016, according to Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers.

Police have attributed 17 murders to MS-13 in Suffolk since Jan. 1, 2016.

Cuomo and Flanagan said they will introduce a “comprehensive package” of legislation when state lawmakers meet in January.

Ramos thanked Cuomo for the approach. “We can’t arrest our way out of it,” Ramos said.

Officials did not immediately name schools that will get the troopers, although Cuomo said the schools have been identified as most at-risk for gang activity.