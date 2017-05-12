Hey, they’re not under oath

Sure, Donald Trump has been sour on James Comey for a while, but he didn’t decide to yell “fire” until he got the damning letters about the FBI director from the top two officials at the Justice Department. Or so we were told.

“President Trump made the right decision at the right time to accept the recommendation of the deputy attorney general and the attorney general,” Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday, and spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said likewise at her briefing that day.

“Sarah, isn’t it true that the president had already decided to fire James Comey and he asked the Justice Department to put together the rationale?” she was asked.

“No,” she responded.

That was the story, but they’re not sticking to it. It seems Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein complained about it to the White House, wanting the record set straight, according to The Wall Street Journal (pay site).

Trump had a new version for an NBC News interview Thursday: “I was going to fire regardless of recommendation.”

So what about that, Sanders was asked after the clip aired. She said she “went off that information that I had” at the time.

“I don’t think that, you know, the back-and-forth makes that much difference,” she said. See Newsday’s story by Emily Ngo.

Popularity contested

The president, in the NBC interview, called Comey “a showboat” and “grandstander” (video clip here) — traits with which Trump’s history shows some familiarity.

The White House contended rank-and-file agents had lost faith in Comey. Testifying at a Capitol Hill hearing, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe disputed that. Comey enjoyed “broad support within the FBI and still does, to this day,” he said.

Sanders maintained, “I’ve heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful and thankful for the president’s decision.” How many is countless?

“We’re not going to get into a numbers game,” she said.

The White House has dropped the idea of a Trump visit to boost morale at FBI headquarters after being told he wouldn’t get a warm welcome, NBC News reported.

It wasn’t about Russia, but ...

As the interview with NBC’s Lester Holt went on, Trump drifted further afield from the contention that Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation was a central reason.

“When I decided to [fire Comey], I said to myself, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election.” (Clip here.)

Trump also said he wanted the investigation completed and “done properly.” He realizes that because of the firing, it might take longer.

Sanders said the Russia probe was “probably one of the smallest things” on the FBI’s plate. McCabe said otherwise.

“We consider it to be a highly significant investigation,” he testified.

The take-away: No way Ray

The chances that Trump would choose former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly as his next FBI director are very slim, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Kelly is a strong advocate of gun control, which is contrary to Trump’s agenda. He also butted heads with the FBI, accusing the bureau of being too slow to inform the NYPD that the Boston Marathon bombers had talked of attacking Times Square.

Partisan split on Comey firing

A majority of Americans — 54% — think Trump was wrong to fire Comey, and that it was not appropriate, according to an NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll. The results split along partisan lines, with Republicans strongly backing Trump and Democrats opposing him.

Overall, 46% of Americans think Trump’s decision to fire Comey was related to the Russia investigation, the poll found.

Fraudian trip

Trump signed an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression, building upon his unsubstantiated claims that millions of people illegally cast ballots in the 2016 election and deprived him of a popular-vote victory.

Vice President Mike Pence will chair the panel and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will be vice chair. Democrats and voting rights groups charged the commission is seeking pretexts to further voter suppression through stricter registration requirements that would impede poor and minority voters.

What else is happening