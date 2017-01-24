Assemb. Joseph Saladino said Tuesday that he is running for Oyster Bay Town Supervisor after the Town Board ended its meeting without making an appointment to replace John Venditto, who stepped down earlier this month.
Saladino (R-Massapequa Park) said he came to the meeting with the expectation he would be sworn in by the board, but the board adjourned the meeting without taking action.
Acting Supervisor Joseph Muscarella said in an interview that the board wasn't prepared to vote at the meeting. Muscarella has been interim supervisor since Venditto's resignation.
Muscarella has said he was considering Saladino (R-Massapequa Park) and two unnamed candidates for supervisor. Venditto, who is under indictment on federal corruption charges, resigned from a 35-year career in government on Jan. 3.
