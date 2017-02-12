Bergre Escorbores has resigned from the board of trustees as Suffolk County Community College after just 18 months, creating a second board vacancy on the 10-member board.
Escorbores, principal at Brentwood’s South Middle School, stepped down late last month because of a lack of time to devote to the position, officials said. Trustee terms are normally seven years, but Escorbores, a gubernatorial appointment who also heads the Brentwood School District’s administrator’s union, took over from a longtime holdover and his term was set to expire in June.
Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said he expects to develop a list of potential contenders for the board.
Rick Brand
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.