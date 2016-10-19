Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will square off Wednesday night for the third and final presidential debate — a 90-minute match that political analysts say will produce more mudslinging while doing little to win over disenchanted voters.

“The best indication of future behavior is past performance — if the last two debates were any indication, it’s going to get nasty,” said Michael Dawidziak, a Republican campaign strategist who has worked on the presidential campaigns of George H.W. Bush, Bob Dole and Steve Forbes.

In the 10 days since the second presidential debate, Trump and Clinton have faced a new wave of campaign controversies likely to dominate their exchanges at the University of Nevada Las Vegas debate hall.

Trump enters the debate fighting back against a string of sexual assault accusations that emerged after the second debate in St. Louis. He has denied those accusations while slinging some of his own, including suggesting that Clinton may have been under the influence of drugs at the second debate, and warning his supporters of widespread voter fraud and “rigging” ahead of Election Day.

Meanwhile, Clinton’s campaign has been forced to deal with the release of hacked campaign emails revealing the inner workings of her campaign and exposing transcripts of some of her paid, private speeches to Wall Street firms, in which she reportedly said politicians should have “both a public and private position” on issues.

Clinton’s campaign has blamed Russian authorities for the hack, and has disputed the validity of the batches of emails, but Trump’s campaign has used them to paint Clinton as duplicitous in her dealings.

Political analysts say with debate viewership historically dropping off by the third debate, Wednesday’s final bout will likely do little to move the polling meter much for either candidate.

“There aren’t many voters left to persuade; most voters have made up their minds by this point,” said Kenneth Sherrill, professor emeritus of political science at Hunter College.

Recent national polls show Clinton leading Trump by an average of 6.9 points, according to the poll tracking website RealClearPolitics.

Polls also indicate voters are more likely to view Trump’s sexual harassment allegations as troublesome than the disclosures in Clinton’s leaked emails.

Asked about Clinton’s emails, 45 percent of voters in a Monmouth University poll released Monday said the emails had “no real impact” on their opinion of her, while 45 percent of voters said they believed the sexual harassment allegations against Trump made him “unfit for office.”

Sherrill said while viewers can expect that Trump is “going to go full out” on his attacks of Clinton, she will likely aim to show she can stay “cool, confident and in command.”

Dawidziak said while the first two debates are usually key windows to win over undecided voters, it’s an effort that “Trump has failed twice.”

“Trump has fallen in love with playing to his base,” Dawidziak said. “I think he loves the reaction he gets from his base. The problem is, his base isn’t big enough to win this election. His best chance to get those moderate swing voters was the first debate; he could’ve started moving more toward the middle. . . . He didn’t do it in the first or second debate. You wonder if he will still try to make a play for these voters in the final debate.”

The 9 p.m. debate will be moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, who has said he will ask the candidates about immigration, entitlements and debt, the Supreme Court, the economy, foreign policy and each candidate’s fitness to serve as president.