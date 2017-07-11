County Legis. Laura Curran and Nassau Comptroller George Maragos, the Democratic candidates for Nassau County executive, far exceeded the number of signatures needed to get on the ballot, setting the stage for a likely primary in September.

Curran, a second-term legislator from Baldwin who has the support of the Nassau Democratic Party, submitted 27,304 signatures, said David Gugerty, the county’s Democratic Board of Elections commissioner.

Curran’s total is believed to be the most ever submitted by a Democratic county executive candidate, Gugerty said. Curran also submitted petitions to run on the Working Families and Women’s Equality lines.

Maragos, a Republican turned Democrat who is serving his second term as comptroller, submitted 20,241 signatures, Gugerty said.

Countywide candidates need to submit 2,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have the support of so many Nassau voters who are clearly ready to end the culture of corruption and give Nassau County the fresh start it deserves,” said Curran, who would be the first female candidate to appear on the ballot for county executive.

Maragos said the “signatures clearly demonstrate that the Democratic voters in Nassau County are sick and tired of high property taxes and rampant government corruption on both sides of the aisle.”

Nassau Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs, who has feuded with Maragos, said his attorneys “are taking a close look” at the comptroller’s petitions but conceded that with more than 20,0000 signatures, “he should get on the ballot.”

Former State Sen. Jack Martins, the GOP candidate for county executive, has yet to submit petitions. Martins is also collecting signatures to run on the Conservative and Reform lines. The deadline to submit signatures is Thursday.

GOP County Executive Edward Mangano has yet to collect ballot petitions, sources said, and is not expected to seek re-election. Mangano declined to comment Tuesday.

Sources said the Nassau Independence Party — a powerful third party line — is circulating petitions with Party Chairman Rick Bellando’s name for county executive. Bellando would be a placeholder and has no intention to run for the office, sources said.

Bellando would have until July 25 to turn down the nomination and the party could then select anyone — including Mangano, who had the party’s support in 2013, as its candidate. Bellando, the catering manager for Oheka Castle in Huntington, did not respond to requests for comment.

With Paul LaRocco