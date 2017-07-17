Democrat Laura Curran leads the fundraising race between Nassau County executive candidates, having collected $715,000 more in recent months than potential primary opponent George Maragos and about $400,000 more than Republican Jack Martins, according to reports filed Monday with the state Board of Elections.

The reports, which cover activity from mid-January through last week, are the first to reflect the period since all county executive candidates launched their campaigns and began active fundraising.

They show that Curran, a county legislator from Baldwin, has the largest pool of support from traditional county donors, such as labor unions and prominent developers. She raised a total of $718,522, and ended with $577,664 on hand.

Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury, raised $268,829 over the period, with an additional $88,435 in transfers from his Senate campaign finance account and the New York State Republican Committee. Nearly all of the money came after late April, when Martins formally declared his candidacy.

Maragos, the county comptroller — who is running as a Democrat after leaving the Republican Party last fall — reported raising $3,406 since mid-January. However, he ended with $1.3 million on hand, more than double the totals of Curran and Martins, after previously loaning his campaign $1.5 million.

Curran and Maragos are likely to face off in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary for county executive. Martins will not have a primary opponent, after Edward Mangano, the GOP incumbent county executive, failed to file petitions to get on the ballot.

Mangano, who is awaiting trial on federal corruption charges, has yet to declare that he is not seeking a third term, but his only remaining option to qualify for the Nov. 7 general election would be distribute petitions to be an independent candidate under a nonestablished minor party.

Representatives for Mangano declined to comment. His latest campaign finance report had yet to be filed as of Monday evening.

Curran and Martins, viewed as the most likely general election candidates, shared several of the same donors, including the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association and the Committee for Fair Property Taxes, the political action committee of the county’s largest residential tax refund firms.

While Martins received a $50,000 boost from state Republicans, Curran received a combined $36,000 in personal contributions from Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs and his wife, Mindy.

Maragos has said he is not accepting campaign contributions from county contractors and political action committees.