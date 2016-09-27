HIGHLIGHTS Hillary Clinton: ‘He was making charges and claims that were untrue’

Trump gives Clinton C+ grade and gives Lester Holt C grade

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that he bested Hillary Clinton in Monday night’s much-watched and contentious presidential debate at Hofstra University, but he also complained that he got tougher questions and a “very bad” microphone.

“I don’t like to grade myself. I know I did better than Hillary,” Trump said in a phone call to Fox News, giving her a C+ and moderator Lester Holt a C, although his surrogates made much sharper attacks on the NBC anchor.

He blamed a defective microphone picking up his breathing and sniffles during the 95-minutes on the stage, saying, “I don’t want to believe in conspiracy theories, of course. But it was much lower than hers, and it was crackling.”

Speaking later to reporters on her campaign plane about to depart for a Raleigh, N.C., rally, Clinton said, “Anyone who complains about a microphone is not having a good night.”

Clinton said she thought those who watched the debate were able to see the “very clear differences” between their policies.

She said Trump spoke about the nation in bleak and “dire” terms. She added, “I thought on several occasions he was making charges and claims that were untrue.”

As surrogates on both sides went on the air to spin the perception of who won the first of three debates the day after it occurred, Trump took the unusual step as a candidate to call into the shows while Clinton left it to others make the case for her.

Though seasoned politicians, pollsters and political analysts say the real effects of the debate will not turn up in surveys of voters until next week, snap polls, focus groups and many pundits initially have given the edge to Clinton.

Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “The pundits will have all their different views ... but I know that message resonated all across America and, particularly, in places like Pennsylvania and Ohio and Michigan that have been so hard hit by these bad trade deals.”

Trump and his surrogates both attacked Holt, who they said asked him tough questions but avoided raising Clinton’s emails, Benghazi and the Clinton Foundation.

“I thought she was very bad in the first half when they were asking normal questions. But it changed when I got bad questions,” Trump said, referring to the shift from trade and taxes to his withholding of his tax forms and his questioning of President Barack Obama’s birthplace.

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on MSNBC that he should get credit for showing “great temperament and restraint” by not bringing up Bill Clinton’s infidelities after his rival accused him of berating women, specifically in reference to a 1996 Miss Universe contestant.

“I really eased up because I didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” Trump said Tuesday. “I didn’t think it was worth the shot.”

Trump said he might “hit her harder” in the next debate, a town hall at Washington University in St. Louis on Oct. 9.

“He can run his campaign however he chooses. I will continue to talk about what I want to do for the American people,” Clinton said when asked about that possibility.

Trump repeated his criticism of Clinton being uncivil by attacking him for calling women names.

But he effectively defended comments that Clinton said he made about Miss Universe contestant Alicia Machado when he called her “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeper.”

“She was the worst we ever had,” Trump said. “She gained a massive amount of weight, and that was a real problem.”

On Fox News, Trump took a shot at Clinton’s physical soundness. “I don’t believe she has the stamina to be president,” said Trump, who added that he does because he has “good genes.”

Surrogates discussed another flashpoint in the debate — Trump’s campaign to force Obama to produce a birth certificate to prove he was born in the United States, which Clinton in the debate called a “racist lie” that he built his political career upon.

“The trust issue for Donald Trump was the birther issue. He wouldn’t apologize,” Clinton’s running mate Tim Kaine said. He said Clinton won that issue, a significant problem for both candidates as they get high unfavorable ratings in most polls of voters.

But Kaine said Clinton boosted her credibility by admitting she erred in setting up a private email server as secretary of state.

“One candidate said I made a mistake, I’ve learned and I’m sorry; one refused to apologize, refused to take responsibility,” Kaine said. “And I thought that contrast was very sharp.”

Donna Brazile, the acting chairwomen of the Democratic National Committee, said on CNN that she was offended by Trump’s attack on Obama.

Recalling how her great-grandparents came to the United States as slaves and had no birth certificates, Brazile said, “Donald Trump should be ashamed and he should apologize.”

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, however, said, “I think apologies should be made to people who he has caused personal pain.”

Kaine and Conway clashed over Trump’s stand on climate change in their separate interviews.

Kaine said he thought Clinton had reached millennials — young voters she needs to win — by accepting climate science.

“She pointed out that Donald Trump thinks that climate science is a hoax,” Kaine said. “He tried to deny that he has said that, but he’s said it over and over. And the millennials I know, this is a fundamental litmus test for them. They want to know what you’re going to do deal with climate issues and the planet.”

But Conway disputed that Trump believes that climate change is a hoax, despite a 2012 tweet of his that said it was a “hoax” created by China.

“He believes that climate change is naturally occurring,” she said.

With Laura Figueroa