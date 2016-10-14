‘Look at her. ... Don’t think so’

Raging against allegations he forced himself upon women, Donald Trump portrayed himself as the victim of “absolutely false” claims promoted by a “conspiracy against you, the American people.”

His conspirators’ list included: “The Washington establishment.” “Global special interests.” “The Clintons and their media allies.” “The Department of Justice.” “International banks” plotting with Hillary Clinton for “the destruction of U.S. sovereignty.”

Trump said he had “substantial evidence to dispute these lies,” which will be produced “very soon.” When, he didn’t say.

But Trump seemed to reach back to a penchant for disparaging women’s appearance to try to discredit one of the accusers, former People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff.

“Look at her, look at her words,” he told a West Palm Beach, Florida, rally. “You tell me what you think. I don’t think so — I don’t think so.” (Transcript here. Video here. Read Laura Figueroa’s stories for Newsday on Trump’s day and his sinking standing with female voters.

The take-away: Character count

The campaign’s sharp turn to the sordid didn’t just happen because salacious sells. The bottom line, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison, goes back to what was said by one of the nation’s founders, John Adams: The people have a right to know “of the characters and conduct of their rulers.”

Michelle Obama: ‘Intolerable’

First lady Michelle Obama, appearing for Clinton in New Hampshire, delivered an emotional rebuke of Trump and his behavior toward women, saying it “has shaken me to my core.”

“I can’t believe I am saying that a candidate for president of the United States has actually bragged about sexually assaulting women,” Obama told the crowd. “This is not politics as usual. This is disgraceful. This is intolerable.” (Video here)

Latest from the polls

NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist polls show Clinton 4 points ahead in North Carolina and Trump leading by 1 point in Ohio. A Bloomberg poll has Clinton +9 points in Pennsylvania.

That means Clinton is still the favorite. Trump would need these three states plus Florida — where NBC/WSJ/Marist showed him 3 points down last week — to have a plausible path to an electoral vote majority. Trump appears to be giving up on Virginia, CNN reported.

A Fox News poll finds Clinton up 7 points nationally — a jump from 2 points a week ago — with 56% calling Trump unqualified to be president.

The incredible shrinking Trump

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who still supports Trump, isn’t happy with Trump’s recent complaint about Republican leaders who didn’t send congratulations to him after Sunday’s debate.

“There’s a Big Trump and a Little Trump,” Gingrich said on Fox Business Thursday morning. “The Little Trump is frankly pathetic. I mean, he’s mad over not getting a phone call?”

But Gingrich was dismissive of the latest accusations against Trump of sexually aggressive behavior. “When The New York Times goes back over 30 years to find somebody who had a bad airplane flight ... that’s sincere.”

Last chance to register

Friday is the official deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 elections, and that can be done online or by mail — but there’s also a one-day grace period to register in person because it’s a presidential year. See this Newsday guide for more information.

