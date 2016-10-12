Trump’s unchained melody

Back in June, fresh off his primaries triumph, Donald Trump said it didn’t matter much whether the GOP establishment was with him or against him.

“I think I can win either way,” he said.

Despair and defiance poured out of Trump’s Twitter account after House Speaker Paul Ryan and other prominent Republicans halted cooperation with the Trump campaign or pulled endorsements, citing disgust over Trump’s “grab them by the...” video

First: “It is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!”

Then: “It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

And of course, the Trumpian parting shots to Ryan — a “very weak and ineffective leader” — and the “very foul mouthed Sen. John McCain” who “dropped me over locker room remarks!”

“Disloyal” Republicans, he concluded, “don’t know how to win — I will teach them!” And with that, he returned to the trail and a Tuesday night rally in Panama City Beach, Florida where he pivoted back to attacking Hillary Clinton. See Laura Figueroa’s story for Newsday.

The take-away: Partying ways

One of Trump’s tweet rages at GOP deserters — “The Dems have always proven to be far more loyal to each other than the Republicans!” — gives Democrats’ too much credit. If anything, Democrats are reputed inventors of the circular firing squad, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

If Democrats looks united now, stopping Trump is the main reason. And it’s a bit much for Trump to demand loyalty from a Republican establishment he savaged on his path to the nomination.

Poll slide levels off

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll suggests that Trump pulled out of his freefall after the second debate Sunday night. But he trailed Clinton by 9 points in a four-way contest — a steep deficit with just four weeks left in the race and early voting underway in many states.

Gore’s Florida flashback

Former Vice President Al Gore joined Clinton in Miami to vouch for her stand on fighting climate change — and to remind voters that his own losing campaign for president in 2000 showed how a handful of votes can decide the outcome.

A legal battle over Florida’s disputed vote count went to the U.S. Supreme Court, where by a 5-4 vote — a Republican-appointed majority — the justices decided the election in favor of George W. Bush.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Your vote really, really, really counts,” Gore said. “You can consider me as Exhibit A of that.” Read Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

WikiLeaks latest: Blind spot

Emails hacked by WikiLeaks show the Clinton campaign — and the candidate herself — were slow to to grasp the seriousness of the controversy over her use of a home email server while secretary of state, the Associated Press reports.

As the political damage grew and a need to contain it grew more urgent, communications director Jennifer Palmieri in August expressed concerns that Clinton “wasn’t in the same place” on the issue as some on her campaign staff.

What else is happening: