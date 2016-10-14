Trump: 'Deeply troubled' means 'great in bed'

On Friday, talk of Long Island's own Lindsay Lohan became part of the salacious theme in Donald Trump's history regarding women.

CNN Money reported that Trump said of her in a 2004 interview with Howard Stern that "deeply troubled" women are "always the best in bed." She was 18 at the time.

As stated in the CNN story:

"Trump and Stern would often rate, rank, and describe in sexual terms female celebrities. In appearances reviewed by CNN's KFile, Trump also told Stern he would pay not to receive oral sex from Rosie O'Donnell and teased a recently-deceased Anna Nicole Smith for her large lips.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

In that context, it was Trump who initiated the talk of Lohan. From CNN:

"What do you think of Lindsay Lohan?" Trump asked Stern.

"I think she's hot," responded Stern.

"There's something there right?" Trump said. "But you have to like freckles. I've seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles. Are you into freckles?"

"I'm not into freckles, but the red hair thing I like. I like her on the cover of Entertainment Weekly," said Stern.

"Now does the father wreck (sic), does that bother you a little bit?" Trump asked later in the conversation.

"Howard feels that the father being a wreck is a good thing," interjected co-host Robin Quivers.

"Oh yeah, because first of all, if the father's a wreck like the way he is--" Stern said.

"Right," said Trump.

"Can you imagine the sex with this troubled teen?" said Stern.

"Yeah, you're probably right," Trump said. "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?"

Stern responded, "Because they're looking for love, they're looking for positive affirmation, they're looking for a father figure who will love them and tell them they're wonderful and they'll never be enough. No matter many times you tell them they're beautiful, no matter how many times you tell them you love them they want to suck it up more. They would drain you like a vampire until your head caved in if they could get more love."

"Well I have a friend Howard who's actually like a great Playboy, I mean, I don't say this about men, this guy does very well," said Trump. "He runs silent, runs deep as they say, like a submarine. He will only look for a crazy women. He says, 'Donald, Donald, please, please, I only want the crazy women.'"

"They're desperate," adds Stern.

"What is this guy all about," said Trump. "But for some reason, what I said is true. It's just unbelievable. You don't want to be with them for long term, but for the short term there's nothing like it."

The take-away: Character count

The campaign’s sharp turn to the sordid didn’t just happen because salacious sells. The bottom line, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison, goes back to what was said by one of the nation’s founders, John Adams: The people have a right to know “of the characters and conduct of their rulers.”

Playing the 'stalk' card

At least one body language expert considered Trump's pacing and mobility during last Sunday's debate a strategic plus for him. But with a Trump-as-creep gender narrative now in blossom, Clinton went on the Ellen DeGeneres show and helped feed it.

"He was really all wrought up," Clinton said, "and you could just sense how much anger he had. And so, he was really trying to dominate and then literally stalk me around the stage.”

Trump replied in the accustomed manner. “Believe me,” he said, “The last space that I want to invade is her space. Believe me. I don't want to invade her space.”

Michelle Obama: ‘Intolerable’

First lady Michelle Obama, appearing for Clinton in New Hampshire, delivered an emotional rebuke of Trump and his behavior toward women, saying it “has shaken me to my core.”

“I can’t believe I am saying that a candidate for president of the United States has actually bragged about sexually assaulting women,” Obama told the crowd. “This is not politics as usual. This is disgraceful. This is intolerable.” (Video here)

Latest from the polls

NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist polls show Clinton 4 points ahead in North Carolina and Trump leading by 1 point in Ohio. A Bloomberg poll has Clinton +9 points in Pennsylvania.

That means Clinton is still the favorite. Trump would need these three states plus Florida — where NBC/WSJ/Marist showed him 3 points down last week — to have a plausible path to an electoral vote majority. Trump appears to be giving up on Virginia, CNN reported.

A Fox News poll finds Clinton up 7 points nationally — a jump from 2 points a week ago — with 56% calling Trump unqualified to be president.

The incredible shrinking Trump

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who still supports Trump, isn’t happy with Trump’s recent complaint about Republican leaders who didn’t send congratulations to him after Sunday’s debate.

“There’s a Big Trump and a Little Trump,” Gingrich said on Fox Business Thursday morning. “The Little Trump is frankly pathetic. I mean, he’s mad over not getting a phone call?”

But Gingrich was dismissive of the latest accusations against Trump of sexually aggressive behavior. “When The New York Times goes back over 30 years to find somebody who had a bad airplane flight ... that’s sincere.”

Last chance to register

Friday is the official deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 elections, and that can be done online or by mail — but there’s also a one-day grace period to register in person because it’s a presidential year. See this Newsday guide for more information.

