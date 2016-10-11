Mutually assured destruction

On multiple occasions in the past 18 years, Donald Trump voiced ridicule for the women involved in sexual misconduct allegations against Bill Clinton.

“It’s just a really unattractive group,” he said once. He called Paula Jones “a loser.”

Now, as a presidential candidate reeling from vulgar caught-on-video boasts about forcing himself on women, he has made the accusers’ grievances his own. And at a rally Monday, Trump was unashamedly candid about why: fear there are more such embarrassing tapes of his own misbehavior still to come.

“If they want to release more tapes saying inappropriate things, we’ll continue to talk about Bill and Hillary Clinton doing inappropriate things,” he told a crowd in western Pennsylvania. There are so many of them, folks.”

Jones and the others look better to him than they used to. “We brought four wonderful women to St. Louis. And, honestly, it was both very beautiful and very sad,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Clinton rewinds the tape

In Detroit, Clinton said Trump can’t downplay his comments in the video as “locker room talk.” She called it further proof of the “terrible way he treats women.”

Clinton made her comments about Trump at a rally at Wayne State University, where she tried to spur millennials in early-voting states to register and support her bid for the White House, reports Newsday’s Emily Ngo.

Later, at Ohio State University, she said of the debate: “I’m not sure you’ll ever see anything like that again. At least I hope you won’t.”

Grabbed by his poll numbers

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll — taken after the “Access Hollywood” video surfaced — shows Clinton has expanded her lead over Trump to 11 points among likely voters in a four-way race, up from 6 points in mid-September.

While 31% of voters say Trump’s comments about women were “inappropriate, but typical of how some men talk in private with other men,” a larger share — 41% — say the remarks were “completely unacceptable.”

Also worrisome for Republicans — 49% of voters say they’d like to see Democrats running Congress, compared with 42% who chose the GOP.

The Jerry Springer playbook

The Trump campaign brought four women who call themselves victims of Clinton sex scandals into the debate hall Sunday night but weren’t able to execute their planned stunt — a close-up confrontation between the accusers and Bill Clinton.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We wanted to have them shake hands with Bill, to see if Bill would shake hands with them,” said former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. But the debate commission thwarted the plan, saying it would not allow the women to be seated in the Trump family’s VIP box.

Between Trump and a hard place

House Speaker Paul Ryan told GOP House members he would not campaign for presidential nominee Trump or defend him. Trump lashed out at Ryan, tweeting that Ryan should “not waste his time on fighting” the GOP nominee.

Ryan’s move angered pro-Trump members and underscored the party’s dilemma. By sticking with Trump, Republicans running this year risk being dragged down by his plummeting poll numbers. But turning against him risks retaliation by Trump’s loyal base.

See Laura Figueroa and Tom Brune’s story for Newsday on the Ryan-Trump rift and Yancey Roy’s story from a Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Jailhouse humor

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Trump wasn’t really serious when he said at the debate that he would like to put Clinton in jail. “That was a quip,” she said.

But he’s not kidding about a special prosecutor to investigate her State Department email practices, Conway said. “Whether she goes to jail is not up to Donald Trump.”

Trump told a rally Monday “If I win, we’re gonna appoint a special prosecutor.”

Bad idea, said former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey, a Clinton critic who spoke at the Republican convention. “The notion of carrying out prosecutions to pursue a political agenda, that’s something that should never happen,” he told The Washington Post.

What else is happening