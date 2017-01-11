President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold his first news conference since winning the election, at which he is expected to outline his plans to keep his private business interests from conflicting with his new public duties.

Trump’s transition aides have said he also will field questions on other topics during the 11 a.m. news conference at Trump Tower.

“The president-elect will address how he’s handling the transfer of his business to focus on the country and getting Americans back to work for American growth,” Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer said during a Tuesday conference call with reporters.

The news conference marks Trump’s first since July 27. While Trump has spoken briefly to reporters gathered in the lobby of Trump Tower and at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, those encounters were informal and generally limited to two to three questions.

Trump had originally scheduled a news conference for Dec. 15 to announce his plans to avoid conflicts of interest created by his vast business holdings around the world, but he canceled the appearance days before. Aides at the time told reporters his legal team needed “ample time to implement the proper protocols.”

The president-elect has previously said he will turn over control of his company, The Trump Organization, to his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, but former White House ethics attorneys and good government groups have argued the move does not go far enough in shielding Trump from possible ethical entanglements. They have urged Trump to place his financial holdings in a blind trust, as previous presidents have done.