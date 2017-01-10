Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, facing federal corruption charges, is unlikely to be renominated for a third-term, with potential replacements including former State Sen. Jack Martins, County Clerk Maureen O’Connell and Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman, according to two Republican sources familiar with the party’s thinking.

The Nassau Republican Committee expects to pick its slate of countywide candidates for 2017 in the next four to six weeks, well before Mangano’s case is scheduled for trial, one source said Monday.

“It’s hard to foresee a circumstance or a set of facts where Mangano would be running again with the party’s imprimatur,” said the source.

The party has not asked Mangano to step down before his term is up at year’s end, the source said. But with the GOP’s nominating convention scheduled for May — and four possible Democratic candidates already raising money for a run — Republicans appear ready to move on from Mangano.

“There is no one in the party that doesn’t think he needs to go,” said a second GOP official. “He is delusional to think that he can continue to govern and to be the candidate. This is a business of practicality and Mangano is an albatross.”

In an interview Tuesday, Mangano questioned the loyalty of some GOP officials and said he would make a decision about running for a third term in “due time. This business breeds aggressive disloyalty. It’s not unexpected that some anonymous sources tend to be self-serving.”

Mangano has pleaded not guilty to receiving “bribes and kickbacks” from Bethpage restaurateur Harendra Singh. Prosecutors said Singh also gave Mangano’s wife, Linda, who also charged in the case, a lucrative no-show job.

The second GOP source said the party is in “complete disarray” as it looks to replace Mangano and find his replacement. Party leaders, including Chairman Joseph Mondello, Nassau OTB Chairman Joseph Cairo and former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato each have preferred candidates and do not yet agree on a nominee, the source said. Mondello declined an interview request.

Blakeman, the former presiding officer of the Nassau Legislature, “has given every indication that he interested” in running, said the first GOP source.

Martins, a former Mineola mayor who served three terms in the State Senate before losing a bid for Congress in November to Democrat Thomas Suozzi, would consider the job, the second GOP official said.

Some in the party, sources said, support O’Connell, a former assemblywoman who is completing her third term as clerk, while others back Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin. Former Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray is not expected to vie for the job, sources said.

Blakeman declined to comment through a town spokesman. Clavin, Martins and O’Connell did not respond to requests for comment.

GOP sources agree Mangano’s legal troubles have hurt the party’s image and its ability to maintain the seat. “He has done long-term damage,” the second source said. “This has become a salvage operation and not a rescue operation.”

Nonetheless, the first source said the GOP nominee is not expected to campaign against the existing administration. “We tend to do better when we have a positive vision and not attack our own,” the source said.

Nassau Comptroller George Maragos, Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) and Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin) have announced candidacies on the Democratic ticket. Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman is exploring a run.

The only Republican to show interest in a run for comptroller is Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence). Former Assemb. Steven Labriola, the chief compliance officer in Nassau’s Office of Management and Budget, was believed to be interested in a run but is now eyeing other roles, sources said.