Donald Trump may now concede, barely, that Russian hacking targeting Democrats during the campaign really happened. But hey, no biggie.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing ... Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad!” he tweeted.

Get ready for some heartbreak, warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“My suspicion is, these hopes will be dashed pretty quickly,” the Kentucky Republican said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “The Russians are a big adversary, and they demonstrated it by trying to mess around in our election.”

Instead of wooing Vladimir Putin, Trump should be preparing sanctions of his own against Russia, said Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

“You should let everybody know in America, Republicans and Democrats, that you’re going to make Russia pay a price for trying to interfere,” Graham said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Obama: Listen to the intel

President Barack Obama said he had advised Trump to have confidence in assessments by the intelligence agencies and trust that they will share their own uncertainties.

“What I’ve said to him is that there are going to be times where you’ve got raw intelligence that comes in and in my experience over eight years, the intelligence community is pretty good about saying, ‘Look, we can’t say for certain what this means,’ ” the president told ABC’s “This Week.”

“But there are going to be times where the only way you can make a good decision is if you have confidence that the process is working,” Obama said. See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Pledge on Medicare, Social Security

Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said Trump won’t “meddle with Medicare or Social Security,” sticking by a campaign promise to leave those programs intact.

That could put him on a collision course with congressional Republicans such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, who have long favored restructuring the programs. Priebus spoke on “Face the Nation.”

GOP: No hearing delays

McConnell rejected calls by Democrats to slow down the confirmation process for Trump’s nominees until the independent Office of Government Ethics can complete its reviews for potential conflicts of interest.

Nine Cabinet confirmation hearings are scheduled in the Senate this week, Politico reported. McConnell said completion of the reviews before the full Senate votes is what matters.

Kushner’s entanglements

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is planning to step down from his family’s real estate empire and “divest substantial assets” if he takes a position in the administration, his lawyer told The Associated Press.

But Kushner may face scrutiny for recent postelection dealing with Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese financial giant, The New York Times reported. Some Wall Street firms have shied away from advising Anbang on mergers and acquisitions because its true ownership is a mystery.

