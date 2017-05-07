George Dazzo, who represented Conservative Party mavericks in court last year in a battle over party leadership, has split with his law firm, known formerly as Cartier, Bernstein, Auerbach and Dazzo.
Kenneth Auerbach, who until September was Brookhaven Conservative co-leader, acknowledged Dazzo’s departure from the Patchogue-based law firm, but declined to divulge details.
“He is no longer with the firm,” said Auerbach, who called the split “a private business decision . . . We’ve moved on and Rudy Cartier and I will continue the firm which we started 30 years ago.
Dazzo agreed the decision to separate was “purely business.”
He said he continues to back Auerbach’s effort to seek a new Conservative leadership election in court.
Rick Brand
