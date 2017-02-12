Gerry Wolkoff, developer of the proposed $4 billion Heartland Town Square in Central Islip and a longtime benefactor to many local political campaigns, has a personal in with the new administration of President Donald Trump, or at least the first lady.
His daughter-in law, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is slated to be a senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump. An event planner, Winston Wolkoff was a planner for Trump’s inaugural festivities. She is married to David Wolkoff, who works with his father in the family business.
Rick Brand
