Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will announce new legislation on Monday aimed at safeguarding senior citizens from financial scams.
Gillibrand’s Senior Financial Empowerment Act would provide information to seniors and their caregivers about financial abuse, standardize and improve how elder financial abuse is reported, and establish a national senior fraud hotline, the Democratic senator from New York said in a news release.
The legislation also would establish steeper penalties on scammers by imposing an additional $50,000 civil fine for a violation of seniors, Gillibrand said.
Nearly one in five seniors nationwide is a victim of fraud, according to the Federal Trade Commission. On Long Island, more than 80,000 seniors have been victims, totaling up to $28 million in losses, according to a report conducted by Gillibrand’s office.
Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer and Touro Law School Dean Henry Ballan will be at the announcement, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Wyandanch Senior Nutrition Center, 28 Wyandanch Ave., Wyandanch.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.