WASHINGTON — The Senate will begin a flurry of votes as it debates a bill to dismantle Obamacare Thursday afternoon, but likely will go on into night with a real possibility that Republicans in the end will adopt a slimmed-down bill to narrow their wide differences.

After nine Republicans defected from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s repeal and replace measure on Tuesday and seven of them rejected a repeal with a delayed replacement Wednesday, the majority party appears ready to kick the problem down the road.

The bill Republicans might pass would strip only unpopular Obamacare features, such as mandates that people buy health insurance and that employers provide it or face tax penalties, as well as taxes on medical devices or possibly ending some required health plan benefits.

Presented with a possible version of that bill by Democrats, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said it would result over the next decade in annual 20 percent increases in premiums and the loss of health insurance by 16 million people.

The final version will depend on what it takes for the bill to persuade at least 50 of the 52 Republicans to support it so that the Senate majority can pass it and send to the House for either a vote or a conference committee to hammer out a compromise bill.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate’s health committee, spoke on the Senate floor to urge his colleagues to pass a “skinny” repeal bill to send it to conference with the House, “where we can get a solution to our goal of repealing and replacing Obamacare now.”

Acknowledging the Senate cannot itself pass a viable repeal and replace bill, Alexander said, “It is not a solution to the Affordable Care Act problems. But it is a solution to how we get to a place where we can write the solution to the Affordable Care Act’s problems.”

McConnell has not indicated when he will reveal the final version of the legislation his conferences agrees should be voted on and sent back to the House, but he said he expects a lengthy session for debate, amendments and votes.

“We all know this is likely to be a long night,” McConnell said to open the day’s session.

He said the Senate will conclude voting this week on a health bill in this phase of the process, but he held out the possibility that it will take longer for Republicans in both chambers to finally pass legislation they can send to the president to sign.

Schumer attacked the “skinny repeal” as a Trojan horse that will result in a complete repeal and replace bill that the more moderate Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected, and he indicated Democrats will seek to delay the process further even if it passes.

“Democrats will offer no further motions or amendments until we see this ‘skinny bill,’ ” Schumer said.

“But make no mistake, once we do see the bill, we will begin preparing amendments,” Schumer said, adding that if the skinny bill passes, Democrats “have a right to offer an unlimited amount of amendments” and many of his members will.

Meanwhile, Republicans offered an amendment to adopt a single-payer health care system run by the federal government, an idea supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and many House Democrats. Schumer dismissed the vote as “pure politics” by Republicans.

The vote failed, with 52 Republicans and five Democrats voting no, and 43 Democrats, including Sanders, voting “present.” No one voted “yes.”