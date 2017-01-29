Politics The latest news on Long Island politics.

Sending a message to a rebellious town board, Nassau Republican executive leaders voted unanimously last Thursday to designate Assemb. Joseph Saladino (R-Massapequa Park) as the party’s candidate for Oyster Bay supervisor in November.

Joining in the vote at GOP headquarters were town board members Rebecca Alesia, the Plainview leader, and Joseph Muscarella, the Farmingdale leader. Both had balked last month at appointing Saladino as supervisor to replace John Venditto, who stepped down to fight federal corruption charges. Town board member Chris Coschignano, the North Syosset/Woodbury leader was absent from the executive committee meeting.

Insiders said the point of the designation, prior to the May nominating convention, was to tell town board members that Saladino would be the party’s candidate no matter what they did between now and November. Saladino, the choice of Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello, attended the last three town board meetings expecting to be sworn in as supervisor, but the board did not act.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Oyster Bay appears to have received the message: Friday morning the town sent out an advisory that a Muscarella, the deputy supervisor, had called a special meeting Tuesday “to consider the selection of a new town Supervisor.”

Saladino said, “I’m ready, willing and able to take on the responsibilities as a full-time supervisor and devote 100 percent of my attention to putting the town of Oyster Bay on track and serving the needs of the residents and taxpayers of the town I’ve lived in my entire life.”

Meanwhile, Nassau Democrats screened potential candidates for town supervisor last week but have yet to designate an official candidate. Retired Police Benevolent Association James Carver, a registered Republican from Massapequa, has said he is considering the run on the Democratic line.

Celeste Hadrick and Ted Phillips