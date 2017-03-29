Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D’Esposito voted Tuesday to give a raise to his mother, a secretary in the town’s highway department, a spokesman said Wednesday.

D’Esposito’s father, brother and sister-in-law are also on the town’s payroll. All four were hired before the councilman was appointed to the Town Board in 2016.

His mother, Carmen D’Esposito is a secretary to the highway department’s commissioner, according to the Town Board resolution approving the increase in pay. Her annual salary was raised to $88,939 as of Wednesday. According to 2016 town payroll records obtained by Newsday through public records requests, her previous annual salary was $86,439. She was hired in 2000.

“I have voted on every town board personnel calendar since I have become a member of the board,” Anthony D’Esposito said in a statement Wednesday. “Doing so is proper and presents absolutely no conflict.”

Anthony D’Esposito, an NYPD detective on a leave of absence, was appointed to Supervisor Anthony Santino’s council seat in February 2016 when Santino became supervisor. D’Esposito retained the seat in the November election.

D’Esposito’s father, Stephen D’Esposito, is Santino’s chief of staff and a former Island Park deputy mayor. He previously served as the town’s general services commissioner. His 2016 salary was $169,000 and he began working for the town in 1994. He is also the leader of the Island Park/Lido Beach/Point Lookout Republican Club, according to the Nassau County Republican Committee’s website.

The councilman’s brother, Timothy D’Esposito, and sister-in-law, Danielle D’Esposito, also work for the town.

Timothy D’Esposito is a captain in the department of conservation and waterways. His 2016 salary was $92,411 and he was hired in 2008.

Danielle D’Esposito works as a tax clerk for the town’s receiver of taxes, according to the payroll data. She was hired in 2014 and her 2016 salary was $52,468.

The town board voted unanimously Tuesday on several personnel issues, including Carmen D’Esposito’s raise.

“The councilman did vote,” Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Deery said Wednesday. “That’s not improper.”