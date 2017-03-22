Hempstead Village Trustee Don Ryan upset three-term Mayor Wayne Hall Sr. on Tuesday night, running on a platform against overdevelopment in the village.

Hall, who had served as mayor for 12 years, was defeated along with incumbent trustees Luis Figueroa and Waylyn Hobbs Jr.

Ryan led a ticket with newly elected trustees LaMont Johnson and Charles Renfroe.

Village Clerk Patricia Perez said the votes were still being counted Wednesday but it was clear that Ryan’s slate had won.

In the campaign, Ryan led a charge against a $2.5 billion downtown redevelopment project that Hall had promoted with Plainview-based developer Renaissance Downtowns. Ryan said he supports some development, including a mixed-use residential and commercial development along North Main Street, but he opposed tax breaks for an apartment building on Front Street. A judge recently dismissed his lawsuit against the tax breaks.

In a phone interview Wednesday morning, Hall said he does not plan to challenge the results. The new mayor and trustees will be sworn in on April 3 at noon.

“I did 12 years and I think I’m leaving the village in better shape than I found it,” Hall said. “Maybe the people didn’t think I was doing anything for them but I really was.”

At 70 years old and after undergoing a kidney transplant last year, Hall said he plans to retire.

“I wish Don and his team the best of luck,” he said. “The transition of power will be as smooth as possible.”

In other village elections where results were not available Tuesday night:

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy cruised to a re-election victory with 3,933 votes, defeating former Mayor Andrew Hardwick and attorney Stephen Drummond, village clerk Pamela Walsh Boening said on Wednesday morning. Hardwick received 1,352 votes and Drummond got 1,331 votes.

Two open trustees seats were won by Kennedy’s running mates, Carmen Piñeyro and Ronald Ellerbe, in a race against Juana Prado, Frank Grossman, Phillip Prestamo and Angel Vargas. Piñeyro got 3,699 votes and Ellerbe won with 3,714 votes. Prado received 1,502 votes, Grossman got 1,460 votes, Prestamo had 1,288 votes and Vargas took 1,284 votes.

In Sea Cliff, challenger Deb McDermott, 49, was the top vote-getter among the three candidates vying for two trustee seats, according to Village Clerk Marianne Lennon. McDermott received 725 votes. Incumbent Dina Epstein won a second term, getting 466 votes.

Jeffrey Vitale, who Mayor Edward Lieberman appointed to the board in December to fill Lieberman’s slot when he became mayor, had 422 votes.

Lieberman ran unopposed and received 645 votes. Epstein, Vitale and Lieberman ran on the Civic Progress slate. McDermott ran with the recently formed Sea Cliff Open Government Party.

In Mastic Beach, which is to dissolve as a village at the end of the year, Robert A. Miller was elected mayor for the duration of the village’s existence with 751 votes to Christopher Anderson’s 573, officials reported. Fred Krage, with 733 votes, and Victor Viola, with 746 votes, were elected to the two vacant trustee positions. Candidate A. Ricciardi received 583 votes; Diana M. Soldano, 581.

Miller said Wednesday he plans to mend the community as it moves forward.

“It’s going to be a smooth transition back to Brookhaven,” Miller said.

With David Olson, Deon J. Hampton and John Asbury